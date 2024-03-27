Rangers general manager Chris Young said Wednesday that Lorenzen will begin the season on the 15-day injured list, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

According to Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com, Lorenzen isn't dealing with an actual injury, so it'll be interesting to see how Texas lists him once he's formally placed on the IL ahead of Thursday's season opener versus the Cubs. Because he was a free agent all offseason until he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with Texas on March 20, Lorenzen simply didn't have enough time to get built up for a starting role due to his late arrival at spring training. Assuming he's able to complete his buildup program while on the shelf, Lorenzen should be ready to return from the IL when first eligible April 9. At that point, Lorenzen could displace Cody Bradford as the Rangers' No. 5 starter.