Lorenzen (undisclosed) threw live batting practice Wednesday and his scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The right-hander will begin the season on the injured list with an unspecified designation as he continues to build up his throwing program after signing with the Rangers last week. Lorenzen threw 28 pitches during Wednesday's session and will continue ramping up his workload Saturday, with another start scheduled for the back half of next week. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated during the second week of April.