Lorenzen (2-3) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Angels.

Lorenzen kept the Angels off the board for six innings, but left two runners on base that Jonathan Hernandez ultimately allowed to score in the seventh. That was enough to stick Lorenzen with his third loss in five outings despite earning his third quality start in that span. The right-hander is at a decent 3.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 33:21 K:BB over 42.1 innings through seven starts this season, but he hasn't been getting much in the way of run support lately -- the Rangers have scored more than four runs in just one of his appearances. Lorenzen is projected to make his next start at Minnesota.