Lorenzen allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters in six innings during Friday's loss to the Royals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Despite allowing a fair amount of traffic on the bases, Lorenzen was able to keep the Royals' bats quiet for six innings outside of a fifth-inning solo home run off the bat of Hunter Renfroe. Lorenzen now sports a 3.52 ERA through across 23 innings through his first four starts, and he should have an opportunity to stay hot as he faces the A's in Oakland on Wednesday.