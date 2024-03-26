Lorenzen will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.

Lorenzen, who signed with the Rangers last Wednesday, is expected to be part of the rotation but not immediately. "We're building him up," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Monday, noting that Lorenzen is "a candidate" for the Opening Day roster. "He's been throwing a lot, but the plan is to see where we're at [Tuesday] when he gets a nice bullpen." Given the need to build up Lorenzen's pitch count, it may be safe to assume that Cody Bradford will make at least one start.