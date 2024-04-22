Lorenzen (2-0) got the win Atlanta on Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings.

All three runs against Lorenzen came in the first inning after giving up a home run to Marcell Ozuna. Going forward, Lorenzen was able to get in a nice groove and shut down Atlanta's talented lineup for his second win in as many tries. He's been an excellent addition thus far for a Rangers rotation still working on getting guys back from injury. Lorenzen owns a 2.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB in 11 innings and lines up for another weekend start against Cincinatti.