Lorenzen signed a one-year $4.5 million contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

After throwing multiple auditions in front of MLB scouts during the offseason, Lorenzen will finally land with the Rangers just eight days before Opening Day. The 32-year-old right-hander turned in a 4.18 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 153 frames between Detroit and Philadelphia last season, and he'll provide depth to a Rangers rotation that will be without Max Scherzer (back), Jacob deGrom (elbow) and Tyler Mahle (elbow) for the first several months of the year. It's unclear whether or not Lorenzen will be ready for the beginning of the season, but his offseason throwing sessions may have prepared him enough to start right away for Texas.