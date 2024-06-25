Lorenzen allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters over five-plus innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Monday.

Lorenzen fared relatively well in the outing, though he was pulled after allowing a leadoff double in the sixth inning having racked up 91 pitches. It was a relatively rare occurrence for the right-hander to get the hook that early -- coming into Monday, he had completed at least six frames in 10 of his 12 starts. Beyond eating up innings, Lorenzen has pitched quite effectively throughout the campaign, accumulating a 3.04 ERA and 1.16 WHIP despite a mediocre 55:31 K:BB through 77 frames.