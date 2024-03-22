Lorenzen said in an interview with Foul Territory on Friday that he will be part of the Rangers' rotation, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lorenzen agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract with Texas earlier this week, shortly after getting up to 70 pitches in a throwing session Monday. It's not clear when he might be ready to make his first start for the Rangers, but the intention it to put him in the rotation. That means Cody Bradford -- who had been named the fifth starter prior to the Lorenzen signing -- will either move to the bullpen or to the Triple-A Round Rock rotation.