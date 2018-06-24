Matuella has transitioned from starter to reliever for High-A Down East, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The organization made the move about a month ago when Matuella's ERA reached 9.17 over eight starts. The 6-foot-6 right-hander seems to be thriving with the move. He's allowed three runs while striking out 10 over his last six outings, spanning 10 innings.