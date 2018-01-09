Rangers' Michael Ohlman: Signs minor-league deal with Rangers
Ohlman signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Ohlman spent most of the 2017 season with Triple-A Buffalo, though he earned a few promotions to the Blue Jays throughout the season. He struggled at both stops, however, hitting just .216/.334/.401 in 90 games with the Bisons and .231/.231/.231 in seven games with the Blue Jays. While he'll have a chance to compete for the Rangers' backup catching gig in spring training, it will be tough for him given Texas already has three catchers on its 40-man roster.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Gets dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Called up Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Awaiting recall Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Evolving into power hitter•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Accepts Triple-A assignment•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...