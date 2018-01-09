Ohlman signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Ohlman spent most of the 2017 season with Triple-A Buffalo, though he earned a few promotions to the Blue Jays throughout the season. He struggled at both stops, however, hitting just .216/.334/.401 in 90 games with the Bisons and .231/.231/.231 in seven games with the Blue Jays. While he'll have a chance to compete for the Rangers' backup catching gig in spring training, it will be tough for him given Texas already has three catchers on its 40-man roster.