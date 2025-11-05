Rangers' Michel Otanez: Picked up by Rangers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers claimed Otanez off waivers from the Athletics on Wednesday.
Otanez is a hard thrower with a 34.1 percent strikeout rate but also a 14 percent walk rate over 39.1 big-league innings. The 28-year-old will compete for a spot in the Rangers' bullpen.
