Del Pozo signed a minor-league contract with Texas on Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Del Pozo was cast off the Marlins' 40-man roster prior to December's Rule 5 draft and will provide some pitching depth within the Rangers' organization heading into the 2019 campaign. In 28 appearances with Double-A Jacksonville last year, Del Pozo posted a 3.97 ERA and a 9.0 K/9.

