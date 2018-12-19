Rangers' Miguel Del Pozo: Reaches agreement with Rangers
Del Pozo signed a minor-league contract with Texas on Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Del Pozo was cast off the Marlins' 40-man roster prior to December's Rule 5 draft and will provide some pitching depth within the Rangers' organization heading into the 2019 campaign. In 28 appearances with Double-A Jacksonville last year, Del Pozo posted a 3.97 ERA and a 9.0 K/9.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...