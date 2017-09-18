Gonzalez (8-11) earned the victory Sunday, allowing one earned run on two hits across five innings against the Angels. He struck out two and walked five.

The five free passes and lack of strikeouts are an eyesore, but Gonzalez was able to provide owners a win regardless. It was his first victory since Aug. 20 -- and first as a Ranger -- and he'll now set his sights on the Athletics for his next scheduled start Saturday.