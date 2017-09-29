Play

Gonzalez (8-13) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings against the A's.

After a rough start to his Rangers career, Gonzalez ended his season with a 2.65 ERA over his final three starts. At 33 years old, Gonzalez is unlikely to find a new level to his game next season, but he should find a team in free agency that will afford him the opportunity to continue eating innings at the back of the rotation for at least another year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast