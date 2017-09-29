Gonzalez (8-13) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings against the A's.

After a rough start to his Rangers career, Gonzalez ended his season with a 2.65 ERA over his final three starts. At 33 years old, Gonzalez is unlikely to find a new level to his game next season, but he should find a team in free agency that will afford him the opportunity to continue eating innings at the back of the rotation for at least another year.