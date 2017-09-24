Rangers' Miguel Gonzalez: Takes tough-luck loss Saturday
Gonzalez (8-12) took the loss Saturday against the Athletics, despite giving up only one run on four hits in six innings and striking out five.
The right-hander has allowed only two runs in his last two starts for Texas. His 4.62 ERA, however, should reflect that perhaps he's getting a bit fortunate. Of course, Gonzalez will face these same Athletics at home next week, which still makes him a decent streamer -- despite the repeat matchup -- because the A's rank among the league leaders in strikeouts.
More News
-
Rangers' Miguel Gonzalez: Earns victory Sunday•
-
Rangers' Miguel Gonzalez: Shelled by Mariners on Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Miguel Gonzalez: Only goes three in Rangers debut•
-
Rangers' Miguel Gonzalez: Tuesday start postponed•
-
Rangers' Miguel Gonzalez: Will make team debut Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Miguel Gonzalez: Dealt to Texas•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...