Gonzalez (8-12) took the loss Saturday against the Athletics, despite giving up only one run on four hits in six innings and striking out five.

The right-hander has allowed only two runs in his last two starts for Texas. His 4.62 ERA, however, should reflect that perhaps he's getting a bit fortunate. Of course, Gonzalez will face these same Athletics at home next week, which still makes him a decent streamer -- despite the repeat matchup -- because the A's rank among the league leaders in strikeouts.