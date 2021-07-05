Foltynewicz (2-8) allowed four earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings, taking the loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

Although Foltynewicz outlasted opposing pitcher Chris Flexen, he allowed three more runs than him to take the loss. All four runs came on a pair of home runs in the third and fourth innings. The 29-year-old has struggled this season and has not received much run support from a bad offense. He carries a 5.17 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP, leading the Rangers in losses (8).