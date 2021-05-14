Foltynewicz did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Astros, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings.

Squaring off against the team that originally drafted him, Foltynewicz blanked the Astros over each of his innings except the second, when he served up all three of his runs following back-to-back singles to lead off the frame. Despite putting runners on in all five of his innings pitched, the right-hander was able to limit the damage while working his way out of multiple jams. In fact, Foltynewicz played with fire by allowing his first two base runners on in the third and again in the fourth, but he managed to shut the Astros down both times. The 29-year-old has proven his depth so far this year as he has pitched at least five innings in all but one start. Foltynewicz is lined up to make his next start Tuesday against the Yankees.