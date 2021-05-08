Foltynewicz allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over 6.2 innings in Friday's loss to Seattle. He struck out five batters and did not factor in the decision.

Foltynewicz allowed a pair of two-run homers to Dylan Moore and J.P. Crawford in the second and fourth innings. Shortly after he was removed in the seventh, Josh Sborz coughed up the game-winning run, so Foltynewicz avoided falling to 1-4. The 29-year-old owns a 4.50 ERA through 40 innings this season. Foltynewicz is projected to take the mound in Houston next week.