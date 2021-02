Texas manager Chris Woodward said it's possible that Foltynewicz is on a limited pitch count to start the season, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Woodward did not get into specifics as to why Foltynewicz would be on a pitch count, but he did say it was unlikely he'll throw 100 pitches in starts early on. The right-hander is competing for a job as the team's fifth starter.