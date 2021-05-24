Foltynewicz allowed three hits and two walks over seven shutout innings in Sunday's win over Houston. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Foltynewicz was dominant all afternoon, allowing just one runner to reach scoring position in his scoreless outing. It was his first shutout appearance of the season and he also tied his longest outing with seven innings pitched. The 29-year-old lowered his season ERA to 4.53 through 55.2 innings. Foltynewicz is projected to take the mound in Seattle next weekend.