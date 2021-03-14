Foltynewicz did not allow a hit and struck out three over 3.1 scoreless innings in a "B" game against the Royals on Saturday, Kenndi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Foltynewicz, who has made one Cactus League start and one "B" game start, hasn't allowed a hit or run over his two appearances. More good news from Saturday's outing was that his velocity held steady in the 94-95 MPH range. Texas manager Chris Woodward has not declared his starting rotation yet, but Foltynewicz is expected to be part of the top three.