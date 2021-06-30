Foltynewicz (2-7) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings to pick up the win over Oakland on Tuesday.

Foltynewicz allowed a first-inning home run, but he settled in to give Texas hitters a chance to erase the lead and win for the first time since April 27, a span of 11 starts. Homers have been his bane in 2021; he's given up 19, which ranks tied for second in MLB. The Rangers have considered removing him from the rotation due to the frequency of long balls, but their replacement options are thin at this time. He'll look to build off Tuesday's success in his next projected start Sunday at Seattle.