Foltynewicz (1-3) won Tuesday's 6-1 match with the Angels, allowing one run on eight hits with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings..
Facing Los Angeles in consecutive starts, Foltynewicz allowed base runners nearly every inning but was able to escape each jam unscathed and earn his first win of the young season. The outing lowered his ERA to 4.61.
