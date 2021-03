Foltynewicz allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Brewers.

Foltynewicz wasn't at his best during his final tuneup for the regular season. He's slated to pitch the fourth game, April 5, against Toronto. The right-hander allowed 12 runs (nine earned) on 15 hits and four walks while striking out 10 over eight Cactus League innings.