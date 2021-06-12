Foltynewicz (1-7) lost Friday's 12-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and a walk with one strikeout in 2.2 innings.

Los Angeles jumped on Foltynewicz early with six runs in the first and he was removed with two outs in the third after allowing two more runs. Even after the disaster outing, Foltynewicz ERA sits at 5.48 though a total of eight strikeouts in 24 innings over his last five starts is difficult to stomach.