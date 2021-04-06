Foltynewicz (0-1) took the loss after surrendering four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven across four innings Monday against Toronto.

Foltynewicz gave up all four of his runs in the first two innings, three coming via the long ball. He did have the strikeout pitch working in this one, racking up seven punchouts, but it resulted in a high pitch count (95) and his removal after just four frames. Foltynewicz's next opportunity to toe the rubber is scheduled to arrive Sunday against the Padres.