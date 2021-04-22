Foltynewicz didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Angels, giving up three runs on seven hits -- including three solo homers -- over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander came through with his second quality start of the season, but Foltynewicz came up short of his first win as the Rangers offense didn't really get rolling until the eighth inning. His inability to keep the ball in the park remains a significant issue, and Folty has served up eight long balls in only 22 innings through four starts for a ghastly 3.3 HR/9. He'll carry an understandably bloated 5.32 ERA and 22:7 K:BB into a rematch with the Angels back in Arlington on Tuesday.