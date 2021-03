Foltynewicz allowed six runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over two innings in Thursday's spring game against the Reds.

Foltynewicz had a spotless spring until the Reds put 11 men on base against him. After two scoreless innings in his Cactus League debut and 3.1 scoreless in a "B" game, this third outing is a troubling sign. Despite the poor outcome, the right-hander is expected to be Texas' No. 2 or No. 3 starter once the regular season begins.