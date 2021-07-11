Foltynewicz allowed three runs on five hits in 6.1 innings with six strikeouts against Oakland on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Foltynewicz had issues with the long ball, giving up back-to-back blasts to Sean Murphy and Seth Brown in the second inning and another by Jed Lowrie in the fourth. The 29-year-old Foltynewicz has been touched up for 24 home runs in 100.1 innings this season, with five of them coming over his last two starts. He'll go into the all-star break with a 2-8 record, a 5.11 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP.