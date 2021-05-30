Foltynewicz (1-5) lost Saturday's 3-2 game to Seattle, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Despite the loss, Foltynewicz pitched well in this one and was ultimately done in by a J.P. Crawford home run in the bottom of the seventh. He's pitched decently this season with a 4.31 ERA and a 1-5 record is more so the result of a poor Texas team.
