Foltynewicz (1-5) lost Saturday's 3-2 game to Seattle, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Despite the loss, Foltynewicz pitched well in this one and was ultimately done in by a J.P. Crawford home run in the bottom of the seventh. He's pitched decently this season with a 4.31 ERA and a 1-5 record is more so the result of a poor Texas team.