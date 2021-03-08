Foltynewicz struck out one and did not allow a hit or walk over two perfect innings in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.

The two perfect innings were good news for Foltynewicz, who hadn't pitched in a game since the Braves designated him for assignment after a disappointing outing last July, but he was more pleased to see his velocity return. His fastball was a flat 90 MPH during that previous start last July, but the right-hander was never below 94 on Sunday and touched 97, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. It was a positive outcome for Foltynewicz, who is expected to be part of the Rangers' rotation in 2021.