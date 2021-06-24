Foltynewicz got the no-decision in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over Oakland, allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in six innings.

Foltynewicz was cruising through six innings, having allowed no runs on just 83 pitches, but ran into trouble when he surrendered a leadoff home run in the seventh followed by a double that ultimately got him the hook. It was the veteran righty's first quality start in nearly a month and he'll look for his first win since April against Oakland again next week.