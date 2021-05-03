Foltynewicz didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Red Sox. He allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while fanning five across six innings.

Foltynewicz allowed three or more runs in three of his first four outings of the season, but he seems to have turned things around of late and he's now allowed just two runs while posting a 9:1 K:BB across his last 12.1 innings of work. The right-hander will try to keep this strong run going next week in his upcoming scheduled start at home against the Mariners.