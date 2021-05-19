Foltynewicz (1-4) took the loss Tuesday as the Rangers fell 7-4 to the Yankees, giving up five runs on seven hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out one.

The right-hander tossed 49 of 76 pitches for strikes in his shortest outing of the season, as he failed to complete at least four innings for the first time. Foltynewicz will carry a 5.18 ERA and 40:13 K:BB through 48.2 innings into his next start.