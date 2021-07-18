Foltynewicz (2-9) lost Sunday's 10-0 match with Toronto in the second game of a doubleheader, allowing 10 runs on eight hits and two walks in 1.2 innings.

Foltynewicz endured his worst start all year, surrendering nearly as many home runs (4) as outs (5), and couldn't make it out of the second inning for the first time. Prior to Sunday's outing, he had allowed four runs or less in five straight starts and lowered his ERA to a still high 5.11, but it jumped back up 0.8 runs to 5.91 following the disaster appearance.