Foltynewicz agreed to a one-year major-league deal with the Rangers on Friday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reports.
Foltynewicz had an ERA as low as 2.85 ERA in 2018, but that stands as a clear outlier, as his ERA came in no lower than 4.31 in each of his other six seasons. His struggles peaked last year, as he made just one very poor start while showing dramatically reduced velocity and looking underweight before being designated for assignment. He's evidently impressed the Rangers enough to earn a big-league deal and should be in the running for a rotation spot, though it's unlikely he'll be much more than a passable back-end option if he wins one.