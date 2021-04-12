Foltynewicz (0-2) allowed one run on two hits and three walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out three and taking the loss against San Diego.

The only damage against Foltynewicz was a solo blast by Trent Grisham in the fourth inning but his offense couldn't get anything across the plate in the 2-0 loss. The 29-year-old threw 55-of-91 pitches for strikes and didn't allow another runner past second base in the contest. He'll carry a 4.09 ERA into Friday's home matchup with the Orioles.