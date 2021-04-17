Foltynewicz (0-3) lost his third straight start, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings in a 5-2 loss to Baltimore.

Foltynewicz is still searching for his first win as a Ranger after giving up two home runs to the Orioles and not getting nearly enough support from a lineup that scratched out two hits and a walk while he was in the game. The right-hander has handed out five homers over 16 innings and has sandwiched two disappointing starts around a quality one thus far. Foltynewicz brings a 5.63 ERA into is next start Wednesday on the road against the Angels.