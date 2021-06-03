Foltynewicz (1-6) was charged with the loss against the Rockies on Thursday after allowing five runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings.

The abbreviated start tied for the shortest of the year for Foltynewicz, who struggled at hitter-happy Coors Field despite making his 10th career appearance there. He gave up only one homer via a solo shot to Charlie Blackmon in the third, but the Rockies found other ways to get on the scoreboard. It's been a pretty average season overall for the right-hander, although lack of run support hasn't done him any favors. Foltynewicz is projected to take the mound again Wednesday against the Giants.