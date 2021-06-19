Foltynewicz allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus Minnesota on Friday.

The right-hander was tagged for three runs in the first inning and then allowed a solo home run to Trevor Larnach in the fifth. Foltynewicz has given up 17 runs (16 earned) in 11.1 innings across his last three starts. The 29-year-old has a 5.59 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 51:19 K:BB across 74 innings this year. He lines up for a difficult home start versus Oakland next week.