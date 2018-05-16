Rangers' Mike Minor: Allows six runs in short start Tuesday
Minor gave up six runs on eight hits in a no-decision against the Mariners on Tuesday, recording five strikeouts and two walks in 3.1 innings.
Minor had his shortest outing of the season Tuesday, and it came on a start that saw him surrender the most amount of runs all year as well. Minor has allowed 18 runs over his last 22.1 innings, ballooning his ERA to 5.61. He has a decent 37:11 K:BB in 43.1 innings, but the .278 batting average against -- in addition to the .538 slugging percentage against -- show that he's simply getting hit too hard too often. His next start will come against the White Sox in Chicago.
