Minor allowed two walks and struck out two over three scoreless innings in Thursday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

It wasn't Arizona's best-possible lineup, but the results are encouraging for Minor, who had been held back due to a battle with a sore hamstring. Minor needed just 38 pitches to get through his three innings, and the hamstring was not a bother. The left-hander will get at least more three spring starts in preparation for the regular season.