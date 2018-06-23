Minor (5-4) picked up the victory against the Twins on Friday, giving up just one earned run on three hits over six innings, striking out three and walking two in an 8-1 win for the Rangers.

This was the third straight quality start for the 30-year-old left-hander, who rode this solid effort against Minnesota to his fifth win of the season. His 5.06 ERA and 1.26 WHIP through 78.1 innings make him hard to trust for fantasy purposes, but he has been on a nice run lately, with a 3.46 ERA to his name over his three starts in June. If Minor can maintain that pace consistently going forward, he could find himself in the discussion as a viable streaming option in favorable matchups. He might have one of those coming up, as his next start is set for next Wednesday against a weak-hitting Padres team.