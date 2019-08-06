Minor (10-6) picked up the win Monday, giving up seven hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven in a 1-0 victory over Cleveland.

The southpaw was simply dominant, tossing 72 of 112 pitches for strikes and not even allowing a baserunner past second base until his final inning of work. Minor will carry a 3.06 ERA and 148:50 K:BB through 147 innings into his next start Sunday in Milwaukee.