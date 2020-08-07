Minor (0-3) lost his third straight start Thursday, giving up five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings against Oakland.

The game started well for Minor, who retired nine of the first 10 batters with a fastball that clocked in at normal 92-93 MPH. But he hit a wall in the fourth when the Athletics worked him over for four runs. The left-hander managed to get out of the fifth without any more damage, but Minor was done after 83 pitches -- 15 fewer than his previous outing. The coaches became concerned when they saw his fastball drop to 88-89 MPH, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. "I had the long inning and then came out for the fifth. I started warming up, and it's been like that the past couple of games, where I felt I hit a wall," Minor said. "Velocity was down. That's when I came back in, and they asked me how I felt. I said, 'I feel fine, I just don't have any gas in me.' I felt fatigued." Minor lugs a 6.89 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home against Seattle.