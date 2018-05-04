Minor (3-1) allowed three earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out four across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Red Sox.

Minor danced in and out of danger throughout his start, allowing 10 baserunners but escaped with relatively little damage by allowing only two extra-base hits. His surface stats remain solid on the season, but he has allowed 42.3 percent hard contact and a 45.5 percent flyball rate. That is a dangerous combination for any pitcher, but Minor has managed the home run ball well to this point, allowing .82 HR/9 through six starts.