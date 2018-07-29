Minor (7-6) tossed six innings Sunday, yielding two runs on four hits (one homer) and a walk while striking out eight, earning the win over Houston.

In his last start of July, the 30-year-old southpaw earned his first victory of the month after going 0-2 in his last four outings. Minor allowed a solo homer off the bat of Tyler White in the second inning, but shut down the dangerous Astros lineup, albeit one that was missing a few regulars, for most of the afternoon. He'll carry a mediocre 4.73 ERA into Saturday's home contest against the Orioles.