Minor pitched six innings and allowed one run on five hits and two walks, striking out five batters and taking a no-decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.

The only blemish on Minor's line was a third-inning solo shot by Kole Calhoun. Minor has allowed three runs or less in nine of his 11 starts this season. The 31-year-old has a 2.55 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 72 strikeouts over 70.2 innings. He carries a 5-3 record into his next scheduled start, which is set for Thursday versus the Royals.