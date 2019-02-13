Minor is expected to be the Rangers' Opening Day starter, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Manager Chris Woodward didn't fully commit to an Opening Day plan but indicated that he would prefer Minor to start. Plans could change if the lefty is traded, as was rumored earlier in the winter, but expect him to get the nod if still on the team. The Rangers' rotation is older than one might expect for a rebuilding team but contains no one that resembles a true ace. Minor's 4.18 ERA last season makes him a more reliable candidate than any of Lance Lynn, Drew Smyly, Shelby Miller or Edinson Volquez.